Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 24-hour water cut in several areas of the city. The water cut will take place in several areas across civic wards A, B, and E in Mumbai. The water supply disruption will begin at 10 AM on Wednesday, May 28 and end at around 10 AM on Thursday, May 29. Notably, the water cut has been announced for urgent water pipeline work in South Mumbai. During the water cut period, the BMC will replace an old 1200 mm water main at Dockyard Road with a new line and also upgrade a 900 mm sluice valve at the Bhandarwada reservoir. Areas which will face water cuts include parts of Fort, Dongri, Mazgaon, Umarkhadi, and Byculla. Areas such as the Naval Dockyard zone in A ward, and parts of Dongri, Masjid Bunder, and Mumbai Port Trust in B ward, as well as large parts of E ward, such as Madanpura, Nagpada, and Dockyard Road, will see disruption of water supply. Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’ for City and Adjoining Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri Districts; Check Latest Weather Forecast.

BMC Announces 24 Hour Water Cut in Mumbai

BMC will carry out urgent water pipeline work in South Mumbai, leading to a 24-hour water cut or low-pressure supply in several areas across civic wards A, B, and E. The disruption will begin at 10am on Wednesday, May 28, and continue until 10am on Thursday, May 29, 2025. The… — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) May 26, 2025

