Padma Shri awardee Nanda Prusty died on Tuesday. He was admitted to a hospital in Odisha’s Jajpur district last week. He was tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital. Prusty was 104-year-old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others expressed condolences over the demise of the Padma Shree awardee. Nanda Kishore Prusty spent his life providing free education to children and adults in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

