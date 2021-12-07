Padma Shri awardee Nanda Prusty died on Tuesday. He was admitted to a hospital in Odisha’s Jajpur district last week. He was tested positive for COVID-19 at the hospital. Prusty was 104-year-old. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and others expressed condolences over the demise of the Padma Shree awardee. Nanda Kishore Prusty spent his life providing free education to children and adults in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

Tweet By PM Narendra Modi:

Pained by the demise of Shri Nanda Prusty Ji. The much respected “Nanda Sir” will be remembered for generations due to his efforts to spread the joys of education in Odisha. He drew the nation’s attention and affection a few weeks ago at the Padma Awards ceremony. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/VUpyPWP9FP — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 7, 2021

Tweet By Amit Shah:

Deeply saddened by the demise of Nanda Kishore Prusty Ji. He was recently conferred with the Padma Shri for his pioneer contribution towards providing free education to the children in Odisha. Nation will always remember this noble soul for his selfless service. Om Shanti Shanti pic.twitter.com/w5DOKYydic — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 7, 2021

Tweet By JP Nadda:

Pained to learn about the demise of Padma Shri Awardee Shri Nanda Kishore Prusty Ji. His contribution towards educating children of Odisha will always be remembered. My thoughts & prayers are with his family. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/4LNJvlpXye — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) December 7, 2021

Tweet By Mansukh Mandaviya:

Saddened by the passing away of Nanda Kishore Prusty Ji, fondly known as Nanda Sir. A beacon of selfless service, he was recently conferred with the Padma Shri for his invaluable contribution to the field of education. His demise is an irreparable loss to the nation. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Qi2wnowbgY — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 7, 2021

Tweet By Piyush Goyal:

Saddened at the passing away of Padma Shri awardee Nanda Kishore Prusty Ji. He was a living embodiment of our ancient wisdom of तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय. Devoting his life to spreading education in Odisha, he leaves behind a glorious legacy. India has lost a true Guru. ॐ शांति! pic.twitter.com/19HxiduF1o — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) December 7, 2021

