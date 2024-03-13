The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) recently directed car manufacturer Toyota to replace an Innova car or issue a full refund after its airbags failed to deploy following a collision. Dr Inder Jit Singh, Presiding Member concurred with the District and State Commissions regarding the collision being a frontal one in which airbags ought to have been deployed. "We are in agreement with the findings of District Forum and State Commission regarding the collision in question being a frontal one, with an impact velocity in which airbags ought to have deployed," the commission said. The commission also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 on the car manufacturer. The complainant who had purchased the Innova in 2011 was involved in a collision with an auto-rickshaw. During the collision, the airbags in the car failed to deploy, thereby leading to a complaint before a district consumer forum in Andhra Pradesh. NCDRC Slaps Fine on Maruti Suzuki for Promoting Misleading Mileage Claims, Company to Compensate Rs 1 Lakh to Customer After 20 Years of Car Purchase.

NCDRC on Air Bags in Car

