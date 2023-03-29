The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday directed Google to pay 10 percent of the Rs 1,337.76 crore fine that was imposed by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in 30 days. Google India Employee Takes to LinkedIn Saying ‘It’s My Turn To Say Goodbye’, After Being Sacked.

NCLAT Directs Google To Pay 10% of CCI’s Rs 1,337.76 Crore:

NCLAT directs Google to comply with the CCI order and deposit Rs 1,337.76-cr fine in 30 days — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2023

