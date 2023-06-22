In a ceremony conducted on Friday, Giani Raghbir Singh has been appointed as the next Jathedar of the Akal Takht (Highest temporal seat of the Sikhs) by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). Giani Harpreet Singh is replaced by Giani Raghbir Singh but Giani Harpreet Singh will still serve as the Takht Damdama Sahib's Jathedar in Bathinda. Giani Raghubir Singh will also hold the responsibility of Head Granthi of the Golden Temple. SGPC Rejects Bill for Free Telecast of Gurbani from Golden Temple: 'Will Not Be Allowed to Be Implemented'.

Watch Video of the Ceremony:

#WATCH | Amritsar, Punjab: Giani Raghbir Singh takes charge as the new Jathedar of the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs. (Video source: SGPC Amritsar) pic.twitter.com/GdpBsi8O4Y — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)