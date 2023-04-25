The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officer Vishal Garg has been suspended on corruption charges, reported ANI, citing sources. The report added that the Ministry of Home Affairs took action against the officer on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Orders Suspension of IPS Officer Balveer Singh Accused of Custodial Torture.

NIA Officer Suspended:

National Investigation Agency officer Vishal Garg has been placed under suspension on charges of corruption. Ministry of Home Affairs took the action against the officer: Sources — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)