In a significant move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections 2025, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a hike in the monthly pension under the Social Security Pension Scheme—from inr 400 to inr 1,100—for widows, the elderly, and the disabled. Effective from July, the increased pension will be credited to beneficiaries’ accounts by the 10th of every month. Sharing the update on X, Kumar said this will benefit over 1 crore 9 lakh people, adding that ensuring a dignified life for the elderly and vulnerable remains a top priority of the state government. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Lays Foundation Stone for INR 264 Crore Tibbi College Hospital in Patna.

Nitish Kumar’s Big Welfare Push Ahead of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि सामाजिक सुरक्षा पेंशन योजना के तहत सभी वृद्धजनों, दिव्यांगजनों और विधवा महिलाओं को अब हर महीने 400 रु॰ की जगह 1100 रु॰ पेंशन मिलेगी। सभी लाभार्थियों को जुलाई महीने से पेंशन बढ़ी हुई दर पर मिलेगी। सभी लाभार्थियों के खाते में यह राशि महीने की 10… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) June 21, 2025

