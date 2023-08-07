The civil aviation ministry on Monday said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has placed 166 passengers on the 'No fly list' from 2021 till date. Gen VK Singh (Retd) MoS Civil Aviation in a written reply to Rajya Sabha said that unruly passengers are banned from taking flights to and from within India for a specific period. Go First Crisis: DGCA Received Applications From Lessors to De-Register 54 Aircraft Leased, Says Govt.

166 Passengers Put On No-Fly List

