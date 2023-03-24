Several parts of India are likely to witness rainfall over the next few days. As per the India Meteorological Rainfall (IMD), rainfall with thunderstorm and hailstorm activity over northwest India from the evening of March 23 and on March 24 and over central and east India between March 25 and 27. A western disturbance is s seen as a cyclonic circulation over Iran and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels. It is likely to move eastwards towards north India during the next 2-3 days, the weather agency mentioned. Mumbai Rains in March 2023 Videos & Photos: Unseasonal Rainfall Continues to Take Netizens by Surprise!.

India Weather Forecast

Northeast India: Scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall activity with thunderstorm & lightning likely to continue over Northeast India during next 5 days. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam & Meghalaya on 26th & 27th March, 2023. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 24, 2023

Central India: Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh on 25th & 26th March. Isolated hailstorm likely over Vidarbha on 25th and over Chhattisgarh 26th March, 2023. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 24, 2023

Isolated hailstorm likely over Telangana 25th March, 2023. Isolated heavy rainfall likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal on 24th March, 2023. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 24, 2023

Isolated to scattered rainfall activity with thunderstorm & lightning over Jharkhand, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on 26th & 27th March, 2023. For more details kindly refer:https://t.co/FgQn5EuwLL — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) March 24, 2023

