Several parts of India are likely to witness rainfall over the next few days. As per the India Meteorological Rainfall (IMD), rainfall with thunderstorm and hailstorm activity over northwest India from the evening of March 23 and on March 24 and over central and east India between March 25 and 27. A western disturbance is s seen as a cyclonic circulation over Iran and neighbourhood in lower and middle tropospheric levels. It is likely to move eastwards towards north India during the next 2-3 days, the weather agency mentioned. Mumbai Rains in March 2023 Videos & Photos: Unseasonal Rainfall Continues to Take Netizens by Surprise!.

India Weather Forecast

