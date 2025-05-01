In a dramatic incident in Motihari, Bihar, a soybean oil tanker overturned, spilling its contents onto the road on May 1. Locals rushed to the scene with bottles, buckets, and containers, eager to collect the spilled oil. The news spread like wildfire, attracting a large crowd to the accident site. As police arrived to control the situation, looting of the oil continued, with many residents taking advantage of the chaos. Video footage of the incident quickly surfaced online, showing people filling up various containers with the oil. Rice Oil Loot in Fatehabad: Locals Rush with Buckets After Tanker-Bus Collision on Agra-Lucknow Expressway, 2 Injured (Watch Video).

Locals Rush to Collect Spilled Soybean Oil After Tanker Overturns in Bihar

Bihar: In Motihari, after a soybean oil tanker overturned, locals rushed to collect the spilled oil using buckets, bottles, and containers. The news spread quickly, attracting a large crowd, and the police intervened to control the situation, but looting occurred pic.twitter.com/e4DYiSqBiF — IANS (@ians_india) May 1, 2025

