Rana Tanveer Hussain, Pakistan's minister of education, is under fire for the inappropriate language he used at the Government College University’s (GCU) graduation event in Lahore. The internet is buzzing with the viral video of the minister cursing in Hindi while addressing the students. The Pakistani minister is heard telling the audience in the video that he once met Rana Iqrar, vice chancellor of Faisalabad Agriculture University, and told him (while using an expletive in Hindi) that despite coming from the Rana tribe's ruling class, he works in an agriculture university. Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar Abused by Man at Washington Airport, Video Goes Viral.

Pak Education Minister Uses Cuss Words:

If you are looking for the shocker of the day then here is Pakistan's minister for education #PakistanBankrupt pic.twitter.com/N02r2DoOGe — #SengeSering ས།ཚ། (@SengeHSering) March 18, 2023

