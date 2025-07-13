A scuffle broke out on stage moments before RJD leader and Bihar Assembly LoP Tejashwi Yadav’s arrival at the "Chaurasia Rajnaitik Chetna Sammelan" held in Patna on July 13. The incident, reportedly triggered by disagreements over stage arrangements, disrupted the event briefly. A video shared by the news agency ANI shows two men aggressively pushing each other during the altercation. Other party workers and security personnel quickly intervened to de-escalate the situation. The clash occurred just ahead of Tejashwi Yadav’s expected address, drawing attention to internal coordination issues. No injuries or major disruptions were reported after the intervention. Patna: Kids Caught Stealing Nuts and Bolts From Bihar’s INR 422 Crore Double-Decker Flyover Days After Being Inaugurated by Nitish Kumar; Video Goes Viral.

Scuffle Breaks Out Before Tejashwi Yadav’s Event in Patna

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | An Internal clash broke out on the stage before Bihar Legislative Assembly LoP & RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav arrived at ‘Chaurasia Rajnaitik Chetna Sammelan’, allegedly regarding the stage arrangements, earlier today pic.twitter.com/tg1mghb8Hf — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2025

