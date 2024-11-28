Union Minister Chirag Paswan came to the aid of a young man who met with an accident in Bihar's Naubatpur. According to news agency IANS, the young man met with met with an accident in Naubatpur while traveling from Gaya to Patna. It is learned that Chirag Paswan assited the accident victim by providing immediate help by placing the injured youth in an escort vehicle and sending him to the hospital for first aid. A video of the incident showing Union Minister Chirag Paswan helping the accident victim has also surfaced online. Union Minister Chirag Paswan Expresses Concern over Rising Radicalism Targeting Hindus; Defends CAA for Security.

Chirag Paswan Helps Accident Victim in Naubatpur

Patna: Union Minister Chirag Paswan assisted a young man who met with an accident in Naubatpur while traveling from Gaya to Patna. He provided immediate help by placing the injured youth in an escort vehicle and sending him to the hospital for first aid pic.twitter.com/RZd4fSswkV — IANS (@ians_india) November 27, 2024

