Two of Bengaluru's biggest malls had to be shut down on Wednesday evening as pro-Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) protested demanding Kannada signboards, a report said. The News Minute reported that Phoenix Mall of Asia in Hebbal and Phoenix Marketcity in Whitefield were closed on December 27 following the outbreak of vandalism over English signage. Karnataka Rakshana Vedika Tear Down English Posters, Demand Businesses to Use Kannada Billboards in Bengaluru (Watch Videos).

Pro-Kannada Protests:

