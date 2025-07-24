A school principal in Uttar Pradesh’s Maharajganj district has been suspended after a viral video showed children pleading, “Please gate khol dijiye,” from behind a locked gate. Following the outrage, authorities found serious administrative lapses. Kusumlata Pandey, acting principal of Rudrapur Bhaluhi school, was suspended, while Block Education Officer Musafir Singh Patel received a negative entry in his record for poor supervision. A probe by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) revealed the video was premeditated but also exposed legitimate issues: only 32 students were enrolled, and several departmental resources were missing. Villagers, including the local pradhan, had raised repeated concerns about the principal’s conduct. Meanwhile, controversy has erupted over conflicting official orders. Documents dated June 26 and 30 indicate the school was to be merged, but a July 4 notice from the district administration nullified the merger—raising questions about the BSA’s transparency and decision-making. Bihar Shocker: Youth Forcefully Puts Sindoor on BPSC School Teacher in Middle of Road in Banka, Case Registered After Video Goes Viral .

Principal Suspended After Viral Video Exposes Negligence

