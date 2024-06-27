In a shocking incident, a man was caught on camera forcefully putting sindoor (vermilion) on a BPSC school teacher's head in the middle of the road in Bihar's Banka. A case was registered against him after the video of the incident went viral. The incident occurred in the Amarpur block of Banka district when the woman teacher was returning from school along with her father. The Bihar Police took cognisance of the viral video, filed a case against the accused under IPC section 428/24, and launched a probe. Bihar Shocker: Man Enters High School in Nalanda, Fires Shot at Headmaster; Two Suspects Detained (Watch Video).

Youth Forcefully Puts Sindoor on BPSC School Teacher

Police Files Case After Video Surfaces

अमरपुर थाना कांड संख्या - 428/24 दर्ज कर अग्रिम कार्रवाई की जा रही है । — BANKA POLICE (@BANKA_POLICE) June 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)