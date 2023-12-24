Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday, December 24, lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking at Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Amit Shah said that PM Narendra Modi has imagined an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" Speaking further he said, "It is a huge imagination. Being independent in space and defence is also included in it. This is a campaign to make trade, industry and business, and the 140 crore people of India Atmanirbhar". Home Minister Amt Shah also said that the Indian Prime Minister pays attention to space, research and development, and defence but the most he has done is raise the lifestyle of 60 crore poor of the country. PM Narendra Modi Shares Message for 'Lokkho Kanthe Gita Path' Program in Kolkata, Says 'Initiative Aimed at Recitation of Gita by One Lakh People Is Truly Laudable'.

PM Modi Raised Lifestyle of Poor of the Country

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "PM Modi has imagined an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. It is a huge imagination. Being independent in space and defence is also included in it. This is a campaign to make trade, industry and business, and the 140 crore… pic.twitter.com/zwZXWOwb0O — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

