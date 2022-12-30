Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke to cricketer Rishabh Pant’s mother on phone and enquired about his health, according to reports. PM Modi called up Pant’s mother this evening and took stock of his health. Team India’s star wicketkeeper-batter met with a horrific accident in the early hours of Friday morning and is currently being treated at Dehradun’s Max hospital. Rishabh Pant Car Accident: Haryana Bus Driver, Conductor Saved Indian Cricketer’s Life

PM Modi Speaks to Rishabh Pant’s Mother:

PM Narendra Modi has spoken with cricketer #RishabhPant's mother and inquired about his health following his car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway near the Roorkee border today morning (file photos) pic.twitter.com/cnqi8QL7IX — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

