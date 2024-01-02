Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a motivating speech to the students at the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at the convocation ceremony, PM Narendra Modi told students, "You are stepping into the world at a time when everyone is looking at you with a new hope in every sector. Youth means energy. It means the ability to work with speed, skill, and scale." The Indian Prime Minister also said that in the last few years, they have worked to match the students in speed and scale so that the country can benefit from you. "In the last 10 years, the number of airports has doubled from 74 to nearly 150. Tamil Nadu has a vibrant coastline. So you would be happy to know that the total cargo handling capacity of major ports in India has doubled since 2014," he added. PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Students Ahead of 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University in Tiruchirappalli (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Motivates Students

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: At the 38th Convocation Ceremony of Bharathidasan University, PM Narendra Modi says, "You are stepping into the world at a time when everyone is looking at you with a new hope in every sector. Youth means energy. It means the ability to work with speed,… pic.twitter.com/oEFadMJIJb — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2024

