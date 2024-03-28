The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday, March 22, denied a five-year extension for the registration of three specialised armoured vehicles used by the Special Protection Group (SPG) for the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The members of the NGT observed that in light of Supreme Court directives, diesel vehicles can't be permitted to ply in the National Capital Region (NCR) for more than ten years. "Undisputedly, the above three SPVs will be completing the period of 10 years from the date of registration in December, 2024 and they are the Diesel Vehicles, therefore, in terms of the direction of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated 29.10.2018, such vehicles being Diesel Vehicles cannot be permitted to ply in NCR on completion of 10 years," the order stated. PM Narendra Modi Reacts to Prominent Lawyers' Letter to CJI on Safeguarding Judiciary, Says 'To browbeat and Bully Others is Vintage Congress Culture'.

