PM Narendra Modi is set to launch PM PVTG (Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups) Development Mission on 15th November, DD news reported. Prime Minister Modi is all set to launch a Rs 24,000 crore scheme to ensure holistic development of PVTGs on the occasion of JanJaatiya Gaurav Divas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Announces Plans for Rs 900 Crore Central Tribal University in Mahabubnagar.

PM PVTG Development Mission

There are 75 PVTGs in 18 States & UTs living in 22,544 villages (220 districts) having a population of around 28 lakhs. These tribes stay in scattered, remote & inaccessible habitations, often in forest areas and hence a mission is planned to saturate PVTG families and… — DD News (@DDNewslive) November 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)