Pune police have registered a case against a man identified as Dattatray Ramdas Gade for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman on a bus in the city. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday morning, and the accused is currently absconding. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Smartana Patil, a case has been filed at Swargate police station, and multiple teams have been formed to track down the accused. Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation, and efforts are underway to arrest him as soon as possible. The incident has sparked outrage, with demands for swift justice. Pune Bar Brawl: 2 Groups Clash Inside Bar, Break Beer Bottles on Each Other’s Heads in Mundhwa; Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Man Allegedly Rapes 26-Year-Old Woman on Bus, Case Filed

Maharashtra | Pune city police registered a case against a man named Dattatray Ramdas Gade in Swargate police station for allegedly raping a 26-year girl on a bus yesterday morning. The accused is on the run. Teams have been constituted to nab the accused: DCP Smartana Patil,… — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

