Pune Police on Monday Arrested 'Santosh Jadhav' & aide 'Navnath Suryawanshi', prime suspects in Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder case, from Gujarat last night. 'We have their remand till June 20. Further probe to be done including their links with Lawrence Bishnoi's gang & in the murder of Punjabi Singer Siddu Moose Wala', said Kulwant K Sarangal, ADG, Law & Order on June 13. Santosh Jadhav's arrest has been made on the basis of a 2021 murder case registered at Manchar Police station, Pune. The name of both suspects has come up in a probe done by police on the Moosewala's murder case.

