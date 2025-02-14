A shooting incident in Dehuroad in Maharashtra's Pune occurred on Thursday night, February 13, during a birthday party, leaving one person dead and another seriously injured. The deceased, Vikram Reddy, was shot by criminals Shabir and Faizal Sheikh around 11:30 pm. The incident, captured on video and viral on social media, started with an argument over the celebration on the road. The injured, Nandkishore Yadav, was beaten with a stone. Despite efforts to resolve the dispute, Reddy was fatally wounded and succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police are investigating the case. New Year Tragedy in Maharashtra: Pune Police Officer on New Year Duty in Chakan Dies After Ramming His Car Into Container Truck, Probe Launched.

Pune Shooting Video

