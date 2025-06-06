Pune will soon be pothole-free, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has promised, stressing that work is being done on a "war footing" to repair the city's damaged roads. "I have already directed the Pune Commissioner in my speech to make the city pothole-free," Shinde said during a recent public event. Potholes shouldn't cause any inconvenience to anyone. The Deputy CM reaffirmed that the government's top priority is still infrastructure improvement. Shinde emphasised the administration's commitment, adding that the ruling Mahayuti alliance would continue to run together in future elections and that people choose governments based on their performance. His comments coincide with the public's mounting annoyance with bad road conditions, especially during the monsoon season. Pune Shocker: Youth Stabs 50-Year-Old Man to Death for Refusing Sexual Favours in Maharashtra, Arrested.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Promises Pothole-Free Pune

Pune, Maharashtra: Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says, "I have already directed the Pune Commissioner in my speech to make the city pothole-free. No one should face any inconvenience due to potholes. We are working on a war footing, and Pune will soon be free of potholes. People elect… pic.twitter.com/THzAPZHaQM — IANS (@ians_india) June 6, 2025

