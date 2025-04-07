On Friday, April 4, the Punjab and Haryana High Court ordered the customs authorities to pay INR 50 lakh to an importer for delaying the release of Kiwi fruit. As per the details of the case, the importer had to destroy the kiwi fruit weighing 89,420 kilograms due to the hurdles caused in releasing the imported fruit in 2023. While passing the order, the court said that the present case is an example of red-tapism being followed by government functionaries. ‘Alleged Suicide Note Doesn’t Show Serious Fight Between Couple’: Punjab and Haryana High Court Grants Pre-Arrest Bail to Wife Accused of Abetting Husband’s Suicide.

