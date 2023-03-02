A major scuffle broke out between a youth and Punjab police personnel in Gurdaspur. According to the reports, the argument started over challan. However, the matter turned ugly when the youth and cops indulged in a physical fight. Meanwhile, the police have taken control of the situation. Viral Video: Two Women Cops Fight Off Armed Men, Foil Robbery Bid at Bank in Bihar’s Hajipu.

Youth and Cops Get Into Fight:

Scuffle broke out between a youth and Punjab police personnel over a challan in Gurdaspur. pic.twitter.com/2dlTN1w6WX — Nikhil (@NikhilCh_) March 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)