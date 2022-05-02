The Punjab cabinet, led by CM Bhagwant Mann, announced the approval of 26,454 recruitments in various departments on Monday. Along with this, other schemes, such as one MLA-one pension, a door-to-door ration delivery scheme, a compensation of Rs 41.8 crore for soft crops failure in Sri Muktsar Sahib, and an extension of time for depositing fees for small transporters were announced.

