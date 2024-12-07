Punjab: Groom Stranded for Hours After Woman He Met on Instagram Fails To Show Up for Wedding in Moga, Case Registered (Watch Video)

A groom was left stranded for hours in Punjab's Moga after the woman he met on Instagram failed to show up for their wedding.

Punjab: Groom Stranded for Hours After Woman He Met on Instagram Fails To Show Up for Wedding in Moga, Case Registered (Watch Video)
Instagram Logo (Photo Credit: Unplash)
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 07, 2024 10:28 AM IST

A groom was left stranded for hours in Punjab's Moga after the woman he met on Instagram failed to show up for their wedding. As per ASI, Harjinder Singh Deepak Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar, had befriended Manpreet Kaur on Instagram, and the two decided to marry despite never meeting in person. On the wedding day, Deepak arrived with his baraat at the scheduled venue, only to find the Rose Garden Palace was non-existent. After contacting the bride, she assured him someone would come to pick them up, but thlass="clear">

Punjab: Groom Stranded for Hours After Woman He Met on Instagram Fails To Show Up for Wedding in Moga, Case Registered (Watch Video)

A groom was left stranded for hours in Punjab's Moga after the woman he met on Instagram failed to show up for their wedding.

Punjab: Groom Stranded for Hours After Woman He Met on Instagram Fails To Show Up for Wedding in Moga, Case Registered (Watch Video)
Instagram Logo (Photo Credit: Unplash)
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 07, 2024 10:28 AM IST

A groom was left stranded for hours in Punjab's Moga after the woman he met on Instagram failed to show up for their wedding. As per ASI, Harjinder Singh Deepak Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar, had befriended Manpreet Kaur on Instagram, and the two decided to marry despite never meeting in person. On the wedding day, Deepak arrived with his baraat at the scheduled venue, only to find the Rose Garden Palace was non-existent. After contacting the bride, she assured him someone would come to pick them up, but the groom and his 100 baraatis were left waiting at Lohara Chowk from noon until 6 pm, hungry and thirsty. Unable to reach anyone, Deepak filed a police report, and an investigation is now underway. Gurdaspur Shocker: Man Suffering From Seizures Thrashed to Death by Pastor, 8 Others ‘To Get Him Rid of Devil’ in Punjab; Police Register FIR.

Groom Left Waiting for Wedding After Woman He Met on Instagram Disappears

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Instagram Moga Punjab Wedding
You might also like
Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson's Daughter, Announces Engagement to Music Producer Justin Long (View Pics)
Hollywood

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson's Daughter, Announces Engagement to Music Producer Justin Long (View Pics)
Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson's Daughter, Announces Engagement to Music Producer Justin Long (View Pics)
Hollywood

Paris Jackson, Michael Jackson's Daughter, Announces Engagement to Music Producer Justin Long (View Pics)
How To Watch Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC, Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of ISL 2024–25 Football Match With Time in IST
Football

How To Watch Punjab FC vs Mohammedan SC, Live Streaming Online? Get Live Telecast Details of ISL 2024–25 Football Match With Time in IST
Katie Price Flaunts Her GBP 10,000 Facelift, OnlyFans Star Looks Almost Unrecognisable in Viral Video After Transformation (Watch)
Viral

Katie Price Flaunts Her GBP 10,000 Facelift, OnlyFans Star Looks Almost Unrecognisable in Viral Video After Transformation (Watch)
Dave Blunts’ Photo With Rumoured Girlfriend Goes Viral After Rapper Who Weighs Over 220 Kgs Performed With Oxygen Tank at Juice WRLD Day in Chicago (See Pics & Videos)
Viral

Dave Blunts’ Photo With Rumoured Girlfriend Goes Viral After Rapper Who Weighs Over 220 Kgs Performed With Oxygen Tank at Juice WRLD Day in Chicago (See Pics & Videos)

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah