Punjab: Groom Stranded for Hours After Woman He Met on Instagram Fails To Show Up for Wedding in Moga, Case Registered (Watch Video)

A groom was left stranded for hours in Punjab's Moga after the woman he met on Instagram failed to show up for their wedding. As per ASI, Harjinder Singh Deepak Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar, had befriended Manpreet Kaur on Instagram, and the two decided to marry despite never meeting in person. On the wedding day, Deepak arrived with his baraat at the scheduled venue, only to find the Rose Garden Palace was non-existent. After contacting the bride, she assured him someone would come to pick them up, but th
A groom was left stranded for hours in Punjab's Moga after the woman he met on Instagram failed to show up for their wedding. As per ASI, Harjinder Singh Deepak Kumar, a resident of Jalandhar, had befriended Manpreet Kaur on Instagram, and the two decided to marry despite never meeting in person. On the wedding day, Deepak arrived with his baraat at the scheduled venue, only to find the Rose Garden Palace was non-existent. After contacting the bride, she assured him someone would come to pick them up, but the groom and his 100 baraatis were left waiting at Lohara Chowk from noon until 6 pm, hungry and thirsty. Unable to reach anyone, Deepak filed a police report, and an investigation is now underway. Gurdaspur Shocker: Man Suffering From Seizures Thrashed to Death by Pastor, 8 Others ‘To Get Him Rid of Devil’ in Punjab; Police Register FIR.
VIDEO | "Deepak Kumar, son of Prem Chand of village Madiala, Jalandhar became friends with a girl named Manpreet Kaur on social media. Their friendship became so deep that both decided to get married but neither of them met each other nor did anyone ever see each other. Today,… pic.twitter.com/vty9XR0ya0
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 7, 2024
-
