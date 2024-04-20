A one-and-a-half-year-old girl from Ludhiana, Punjab, tragically died after consuming expired chocolate purchased from Patiala, sparking an investigation by the health department. The toddler, residing in Ludhiana, reportedly vomited blood shortly after ingesting the chocolate purchased from Patiala. The family, distraught over the incident, alleged that their daughter fell ill due to the expired product. Prompted by their protest, health officials visited the shop, collecting samples and identifying other expired items. Police have assured strict action against the shopkeeper as the investigation into this heartbreaking incident continues. Patiala Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Eating Birthday Cake in Punjab, Bakery Shop Owner Booked (Watch Video).

