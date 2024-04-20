A one-and-a-half-year-old girl from Ludhiana, Punjab, tragically died after consuming expired chocolate purchased from Patiala, sparking an investigation by the health department. The toddler, residing in Ludhiana, reportedly vomited blood shortly after ingesting the chocolate purchased from Patiala. The family, distraught over the incident, alleged that their daughter fell ill due to the expired product. Prompted by their protest, health officials visited the shop, collecting samples and identifying other expired items. Police have assured strict action against the shopkeeper as the investigation into this heartbreaking incident continues. Patiala Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Eating Birthday Cake in Punjab, Bakery Shop Owner Booked (Watch Video).

Health Department Investigates

1.5 yr old child from Ludhiana dies after consuming expiry chocolate. A few days ago, a girl from Patiala died after consuming cake. Question: Is the food sampling department hibernating? pic.twitter.com/6S6gscz2bk — Taruni Gandhi (@TaruniGandhi) April 20, 2024

Punjab Toddler's Death Linked to Expired Chocolate

After the Patiala Cake Bakery issue, another incident has come to light in Patiala where a family alleged that their 1.5-year-old daughter fell ill and vomited blood after eating expired chocolate. Following the family’s protest, the health department visited the shop, collected… pic.twitter.com/4A0kzPOcQw — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) April 20, 2024

Child Dies After Eating Expired Chocolate

1.5 yr old girl of Ludhiana fell sick after eating a chocolate bought from the Patiala. A few days ago, a 10 year old girl from Patiala passed away after eating the cake. The probe is underway & police say strict action will be taken against the shopkeeper.#Punjab pic.twitter.com/mh9FlFK6G3 — Akashdeep Thind (@Akashdeepthind_) April 20, 2024

