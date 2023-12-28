Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday, December 28, condoled the death of actor and DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth. The veteran politician passed away in Chennai today after testing positive for COVID-19. Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply saddened by the demise of DMDK founder, Thiru Vijayakanth. "His contributions to cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans during this difficult time," he added. PM Narendra Modi Condoles Death of Actor and DMDK Chief Captain Vijayakanth, Says 'He Was a Close Friend, I Fondly Recall My Interactions With Him'.

My Heartfelt Condolences to His Family and Fans

Deeply saddened by the demise of DMDK founder, Thiru Vijayakanth ji. His contributions to cinema and politics have left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions. My heartfelt condolences to his family and fans during this difficult time. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 28, 2023

