New Delhi, January 8: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said in a tweet that after knowing about the age of accused in the Bulli Bai app case, "everybody has been wondering from where has so much hatred entered the minds of people." Gandhi then went on to claim in the tweet that the BJP has "set up factories of hate" like Tek Fog, which is used by supporters of right-wing groups to manipulate WhatsApp, Twitter and other social media accounts.

