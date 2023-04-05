Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh slapped Central Bank employees for alleged fraud siphoning farmers' money. He was hitting the bank employees in a video going viral on social media. Brihaspati represents Ramanujganj in Chhattisgarh. Because of his popularity in the area, a crowd gathered out of the bank. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is asking him to resign. Suspended Punjab AIG Ashish Kapoor Repeatedly Slaps Woman Inside Police Station, Old Video Goes Viral Again.

Congress MLA Brihaspati Singh Slaps Bank Employee

Raipur, Chhattisgarh| Viral video of Ramanujganj MLA Brihaspati Singh shows him slapping a person near the Central Bank branch in Balrampur district over a dispute over the withdrawal of money pic.twitter.com/GeyM9I07iC — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 5, 2023

BJP Demands Resignation of Chhattisgarh MLA Brihaspati Singh

Congress MLAs have come in desperation, they are not able to answer the questions of the public, nor are they able to get any work done. The MLA who assaulted the public should be relieved of his post immediately. This incident has shocked Chhattisgarh: BJP State General… pic.twitter.com/ZjCopYgtlA — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 5, 2023

