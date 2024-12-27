A video going viral on social media shows Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi with his family. According to news agency IANS, Raj Thackeray had gone on a family trip to Manali. It is learned that Raj Thackeray was heading towards Shimla from Mandi. In the viral clip, Raj Thackeray and his family are seen standing outside a hotel in Mandi. Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray, Raj Thackeray Come Together for Family Wedding in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Raj Thackeray and His Family in Mandi

Himachal Pradesh: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray arrived in Mandi with his family. He had gone on a family trip to Manali and is now heading towards Shimla from Mandi pic.twitter.com/eB4s6kQJeW — IANS (@ians_india) December 27, 2024

