With four days left for Ram temple's "Pran Pratishtha", preparations are in full swing in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Amid the ongoing preparation for Ayodhya Ram Temple, a video going viral on social media shows statues representing the life of Lord Ram. As per news agency PTI, the statues representing the life of Lord Ram will grace the corridor leading to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Notably, 500 such statues are being prepared in Ramsevakpuram in Uttar Pradesh. Ram Temple Inauguration: Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Decked Up Ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya (Watch Video).

Statues Representing the Life of Lord Ram

VIDEO | Statues representing the life of Lord Ram to grace the corridor leading to the #RamMandir in #Ayodhya. 500 such statues are being prepared in Ramsevakpuram. pic.twitter.com/deiShTmCXn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 18, 2024

