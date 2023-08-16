On August 14, rat flesh was found in a chicken and mutton dish at a renowned Bandra restaurant. As a result, a case was opened at the Bandra Police Station. In accordance with the First Information Report (FIR), Anurag Singh (40), and another person went to Papa Pancho the Dhaba in Pali Naka, Bandra West, on August 13. They requested a platter of chicken and mutton with roti. They were eating when they saw a chunk of beef that seemed unusual. They discovered it to be a piece of rat flesh after giving it a closer inspection. Anurag Singh then reported the incident to the Bandra Police Station, citing sections 34 (common intention), 272 (adulteration of food or drink intended for sale), and 336 (act endangering life). Dead Rat Found in Malai Mutton at Ludhiana Restaurant? Customer Alleges Roasted Rat Served in Order at Prakash Dhaba, Shares Video; Owner Rejects Claim.

Rat Found in Chicken Dish of Mumbai Hotel

@mumbaipolice11 papa pancho restaurant bandra west is serving rat in food @MumbaiPolice ...please help..!! No duty manager available!! The restaurant continue to serve others- take some action !! @amchimumbai @AmchiMumbai123 pic.twitter.com/0nG64eDZlA — Team Pratik Sehajpal🥳🥳🤩🤩 (@Hotspri03423040) August 13, 2023

