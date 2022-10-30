Speaking on the TRS MLAs poaching case, Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that some brokers from Delhi tried to buy Telangana's self-respect and offered Rs 100 crores to our leaders. He also said that the brokers from Delhi asked the leaders from Telangana to leave the party and come along, but they didn't accept that and came with me. Telangana Government Withdraws General Consent to CBI To Investigate Cases in State.

Brokers From Delhi Tried To Buy Telangana’s Self-Respect

Recently some brokers from Delhi tried to buy Telangana's self-respect and offered Rs 100 crores to our leaders and asked them to leave the party and come along, but they didn't accept that and came with me: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao on TRS MLAs poaching case pic.twitter.com/C5KmBnynPq — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2022

