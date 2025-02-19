Newly appointed Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed deep gratitude to the BJP leadership for entrusting her with the responsibility of leading the capital. “I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership for their faith in me. Their support has given me new energy and inspiration,” Gupta wrote on X. She pledged to work with honesty, dedication, and commitment for the welfare and empowerment of every Delhi citizen. “I will leave no stone unturned in taking Delhi to new heights,” she added. Gupta’s appointment marks a major milestone for BJP’s resurgence in Delhi after 27 years. Who Is Rekha Gupta? Know Age, Family, Education and Net Worth of First-Time BJP MLA Set To Become New Delhi CM.

Rekha Gupta Expresses Gratitude to BJP Leadership

मुझ पर विश्वास कर मुख्यमंत्री पद का दायित्व सौंपने के लिए मैं सभी शीर्ष नेतृत्व का हृदय से आभार व्यक्त करती हूं। आपके इस विश्वास और समर्थन ने मुझे नई ऊर्जा और प्रेरणा दी है। मैं संकल्प लेती हूं कि दिल्ली के हर नागरिक के कल्याण, सशक्तिकरण और समग्र विकास के लिए पूरी ईमानदारी,… pic.twitter.com/eYM6X6ptzn — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) February 19, 2025

