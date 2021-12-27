Rajya Sabha MP from the Janata Dal(United) and industrialist Mahendra Prasad died on Monday due to long spell of illness. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Rajya Sabha MP and industrialist Mahendra Prasad.

Prime Minister tweeted, "Saddened by the passing away of Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Mahendra Prasad Ji. He served in Parliament for many years and was at the forefront of several community service efforts. He always spoke for the welfare of Bihar and its people. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti".

