TMC leader Sagarika Ghose on Saturday claimed that her phone is being hacked. Taking to twitter, Sagarika Ghose wrote “spoke again to @airtelindia : NOT as harmless as they thought. They suspect an attempt to breach my phone. Dear @IndianCERT @GoI_MeitY : WHY IS THE PHONE OF AN OPPOSITION MP BEING HACKED? WHY HAVE I RECEIVED THIS EMAIL from @airtelindia?” This comes after several opposition leaders of the 'INDIA' alliance earlier alleged that the Centre has been trying to hack into their devices after receiving Apple alert messages on their iPhones. Apple ‘State-Sponsored Attacks’: Government Refutes Media Reports Claiming India Targeted Apple Over iPhone Hacking Notification.

Sagarika Ghose Claims Phone Being Hacked

Update: spoke again to @airtelindia : NOT as harmless as they thought. They suspect an attempt to breach my phone. Dear @IndianCERT @GoI_MeitY : WHY IS THE PHONE OF AN OPPOSITION MP BEING HACKED? WHY HAVE I RECEIVED THIS EMAIL from @airtelindia ? pic.twitter.com/idrHF6E4BT — Sagarika Ghose (@sagarikaghose) March 23, 2024

