In the latest development in the Salman Khan death threats case, the Mumbai police have issued a lookout notice against a man accused of sending an email threatening to kill the Bollywood actor. According to reports, the man has been accused of sending an email threatening to kill the Bollywood actor in the name of Goldie Brar. The death threat was issued in the month of March. Salman Khan Death Threats: Security Beefed Up Outside Actor's Residence in Mumbai's Bandra; Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar, and Rohit Garg Booked.

Mumbai Police Issue Lookout Notice

Lookout notice has been issued against a man accused of sending an email threatening to kill actor Salman Khan in the name of Goldie Brar in the month of March: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2023

