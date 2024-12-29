AAP MP Sanjay Singh has accused the BJP of attempting to remove his wife Anita Singh’s name from the voter list in the New Delhi constituency ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections 2025. During a press conference, Singh alleged that the BJP is targeting Purvanchali voters in the city, claiming that they are labeling them as Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to justify the removal. He further accused BJP national president JP Nadda of orchestrating the campaign in retaliation for his vocal support of Purvanchalis. “They are teaching me a lesson because I speak for Purvanchal,” he said. Singh called the BJP’s actions undemocratic, urging the party to stop such moves, which he claimed were aimed at manipulating the electoral process in Delhi. ‘Operation Lotus Reached My Constituency’: Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP of Manipulating Electoral Roll Ahead if Delhi Assembly Elections 2025.

Sanjay Singh Alleges BJP Removed Wife’s Name From Voter List

VIDEO | Delhi Assembly Elections: AAP MP Sanjay Singh (@SanjayAzadSln), during a press conference in Delhi, says “I raised the issue that BJP is removing the names of the voters in Delhi. I asked the BJP national president that are these people Rohingyas or Bangladeshis. Because… pic.twitter.com/ykTj8WUMeh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 29, 2024

#WATCH | Delhi | AAP MP Sanjay Singh alleges, "They (BJP) ran a campaign to delete the name of voters from the list. They think that let's teach a lesson to Sanjay Singh... What they have done - the New Delhi constituency from where Arvind Kejriwal is the MLA, they (BJP) gave an… pic.twitter.com/kzLLFUgWMq — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2024

