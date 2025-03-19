In a shocking statement, Muskan Rastogi’s father has demanded the death penalty for his daughter, who is accused of murdering her husband, Saurabh Rajput, with her lover, Sahil Shukla. Speaking to the media, he said, “My daughter killed her husband. She is not fit for society and is dangerous to everyone. She should be hanged till death, and if possible, it should be live.” Muskan and Sahil allegedly stabbed Saurabh, chopped his body, and hid it in a cement-filled drum. The case has sparked widespread outrage, with both parents calling for the harshest punishment. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Accused Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla Thrashed by Lawyers Outside Court Premises in Meerut; Video Surfaces.

Saurabh Rajput Murder Case

#WATCH | Meerut, UP | Saurabh Rajput Murder case | Accused Muskan's father says, "My daughter (Muskan) killed her husband (Saurabh)... She is not fit for society, and she is dangerous to everyone. I would advise others not to take such steps...She should be hanged till death, and… https://t.co/FKCavKNG6v pic.twitter.com/ihHjZERmmF — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)