Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, accused in the brutal murder of Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput, were thrashed by an angry mob of lawyers outside a Meerut court. The attack occurred as police escorted them after a hearing. The enraged lawyers beat Sahil so severely that his clothes were torn apart, and he was taken to jail in a semi-naked state. Police struggled to control the situation and rescue both accused. Muskan and Sahil allegedly killed Saurabh on March 4, dismembered his body, and sealed the remains in a cement-filled drum. The case came to light when Muskan’s mother reported her confession to the police. She has since demanded the death penalty for her daughter, condemning her actions and seeking justice for Saurabh. Saurabh Rajput Murder Case: Accused Muskan Rastogi’s Parents Demand Maximum Punishment for Daughter, Say ‘She Should Be Hanged’ (Watch Video).

Saurabh Rajput Murder Case

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Lawyers thrashed a woman and her boyfriend outside the CJM court for allegedly murdering her husband. Police intervened to rescue them and present them before the judge pic.twitter.com/eFzOgaoHxQ — IANS (@ians_india) March 19, 2025

