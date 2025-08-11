The Supreme Court on Monday, August 11, issued a strict directive to civic authorities in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) to begin immediate sterilisation and permanent relocation of stray dogs to shelters. Underlining the urgency, the court warned that any resistance to the order, whether by individuals or organisations, would invite legal action. A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice R Mahadevan said, "NCT Delhi, MCD, NMDC shall at earliest start picking up stray dogs from all localities from more particularly vulnerable localities and cities. How to do it is for the authorities to look into and, if they have to create a force, do it earlier. However, this should be the first and foremost exercise to make all localities free of stray dogs." Dog Attack in Delhi: 6-Year-Old Girl Dies of Rabies Weeks After Being Attacked by Rabid Stray Dog in Pooth Kalan, Family Demands Action Against MCD Officials.

SC Crack Down on Delhi Stray Dog Menace

Suo motu case over dog bites in national capital: SC directs Delhi govt, MCD, NDMC to start picking up stray dogs from all localities — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2025

Supreme Court Orders Capture of All Stray Dogs in Delhi-NCR Within 8 Weeks

#SupremeCourt orders all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to be picked up within eight weeks and be housed in dog shelters to be created by appropriate authorities. SC directs no stray dog will be released back. — Utkarsh Anand (@utkarsh_aanand) August 11, 2025

