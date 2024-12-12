SC on 498A: Merely Because Wife Didn't File Complaint Under Section 498A of IPC for Many Years Doesn't Mean There Was No Cruelty by Husband, Says Supreme Court; Rejects Man's Plea for Discharge

The Supreme Court recently rejected the plea of a husband for discharge, stating that the fact that a wife did not make any complaint regarding cruelty for many years would not make a complaint under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code unsustainable. In the case before the Supreme Court, the woman allegedly killed herself after 12 years of marriage, following which her father lodged a complaint under Section 498A and 306 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the husband. In his complaint, the woman's father alleged that a year before her suicide, the husband had sold off her gold ornaments, which were given as streedhan. The complainant also alleged that his daughter was physically and mentally tortured when she demanded them back. Will Government Criminalise Marital Rape? No Proposal To Criminalise Sex Between Husband and Wife, Says Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

SC Rejects Plea of Husband for Discharge

Merely Because Wife Didn't File Complaint Under S.498A IPC For Many Years Doesn't Mean There Was No Cruelty By Husband : Supreme Court#SupremeCourt #Section498AIPC https://t.co/ktmiDqJddA — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 12, 2024

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)