Ministry of Minority Affairs on Friday announced the selection process of Haj pilgrims. The Ministry said that the selection process will be done according to complete vaccination with both doses of COVID-19 vaccines. Guidelines and Criteria set by Indian and Saudi governments for Haj 2022 will also be followed. The Ministry of Minority also said that the official announcement of Haj 2022 will be made in the first week of November, 2021.

