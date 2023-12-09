DY Chandrachud, Chief Justice of India, recently said that a sense of intolerance among communities is causing polarisation across the world. CJI DY Chandrachud made the remark during his keynote address at the 2023 Jamnalal Bajaj Awards ceremony. Speaking at the event, CJI DY Chandrachud said that the polarisation witnessed both in India and around the world is marked by factors such as the growth of social media, a sense of intolerance among communities, and the short attention spans of the younger generation. He further said that the polarisation observed today is not merely a result of the free markets and technology but caused by the societies' inability to recognize the true worth of self-sacrifice for the wider goal. CJI DY Chandrachud Says Need New Theories To Govern Free Speech in Era of Fake News on the Internet.

CJI DY Chandrachud on Polarisation

Sense Of Intolerance Among Communities Causing Polarisation Across The World : CJI DY Chandrachudhttps://t.co/LrOehm1DMW — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)