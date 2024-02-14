A 32-year-old fisherman was bitten by a shark in the Vaitarna River near Manor on Tuesday afternoon. He suffered serious injuries to his leg and was rushed to Vinoba Bhave Hospital in Dadra Nagar Haveli for treatment. The injured fisherman was identified as Vicky Gowari. The shark, estimated to weigh over 200 kg, was spotted in the riverbed by local residents, who were shocked and terrified by the rare sight. The authorities have been alerted and are investigating the incident. Following an extensive search, the shark was caught. Palghar Snake Attack: Minor Girl Dies as Hospital Dismisses Snake Bite As Playtime Injury, Family Demand Strict Action Against Doctor.

Shark Attack in Palghar

