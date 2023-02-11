Naresh Manera, former corporator of Thane Municipal Corporation and leader of Shiv Sena Uddhav faction has been arrested by Kasarwadavli police for allegedly molesting and assaulting a former female journalist. The journalist had objected to the noise caused during an event using speakers. Naresh Manera and his accomplices assaulted her and even tore her jacket in front of the audiences. One of them then took a wooden stick and assaulted her. Supreme Court Decision on Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs' Disqualification Should Come First, Before EC Call on Name and Symbol, Says Uddhav Thackeray.

Naresh Manera Arrested:

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Naresh Manera arrested by Thane's Kasarvadavali Police, IPC sections 354&others invoked. FIR lodged u/s 354 IPC(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty). He was produced before Court: Kasarvadavali Police — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2023

